PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Pueblo. Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Investigators say two males were shot and killed and a third male received a minor injury from shrapnel. A fourth male showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
In an interview with police, the shooter said the two male victims were trying to rob him and others. Pueblo Police would like to talk to people inside a newer white, Lexus with red rims about the circumstances of the shooting.
No arrests have been made in this case. The identities of the two deceased males will be released by the County Coroner.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (542-7867) or visiting pueblocrimestoppers.com.