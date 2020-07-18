GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden residents helped investigators find two suspects in connection to several vehicle break-ins and thefts. Golden police say they saw a “disturbingly sharp” jump in these crimes since June.
Recently, they responded to the Eagle Ridge neighborhood where several vehicles were broken into on July 17.
Investigators used surveillance video and other unspecified evidence to link the suspects to those crimes and more from the previous several weeks.
The suspects were identified as Golden residents Antonia Epifano, 39, and Kathleen Epifano, 28. Police found them at their home on B Street.
“We strongly value our positive relationship with our community and because of this, we all have a safer place to live,” said Capt. Drew Williams.
Police say they found more evidence at the suspect’s home tying them to the crimes.