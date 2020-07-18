CBSN DenverWatch Now
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden residents helped investigators find two suspects in connection to several vehicle break-ins and thefts. Golden police say they saw a “disturbingly sharp” jump in these crimes since June.

(credit: Golden)

Recently, they responded to the Eagle Ridge neighborhood where several vehicles were broken into on July 17.

Antonio and Kathleen Epifano (credit: Golden)

Investigators used surveillance video and other unspecified evidence to link the suspects to those crimes and more from the previous several weeks.

(credit: Golden)

The suspects were identified as Golden residents Antonia Epifano, 39, and Kathleen Epifano, 28. Police found them at their home on B Street.

“We strongly value our positive relationship with our community and because of this, we all have a safer place to live,” said Capt. Drew Williams.

Police say they found more evidence at the suspect’s home tying them to the crimes.

