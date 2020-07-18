Comments
FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4) – A felony menacing call in Fruita lead to authorities shooting and killing a man late Friday night. Fruita police and Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to East California Avenue.
A woman called police saying her boyfriend threatened her with a gun. They say when they arrived, he failed to comply with their orders.
No officers were hurt. Officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
The suspect has not been identified.
Police investigators are asking residents with security cameras in the area to contact the Grand Junction Police Department at (970) 549-5200.