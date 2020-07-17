DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis joined transportation officials on Friday to announce the appointments to the Regional Transportation District Accountability Committee. The committee was created last month following a unanimous vote from RTD.
The committee will review RTD’s operations in order to improve services. The members include five gubernatorial appointees and six legislative appointments made jointly by the transportation chairs in each chamber.
“Each of these members brings their own unique experience and vision to help figure out what we need to do to turn around RTD and move toward the goal of a truly effective regional transportation system that works for everyone,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is an important opportunity to fix things and continue working to meet the needs of hardworking Coloradans, small businesses, tourists, and everyone who is impacted by RTD each day.”
Gov. Polis’ appointments:
- Deyanira Zavala, Executive Director of Mile High Connects, appointed for transportation equity expertise
- Sophie Shulman, Chief of Innovative Mobility at the Colorado Department of Transportation, appointed for urban planning expertise
- Chris Frampton, real estate developer, appointed for economic development expertise
- Rutt Bridges, member of the Georgia Tech College of Sciences Advisory Board, appointed for financial planning expertise
- Elise Jones, Boulder County Commissioner, appointed as a representative of local government
Legislative appointments:
- Crystal Murillo, Aurora City Council member
- Jackie Millet, Mayor of Lone Tree
- Julie Duran Mullica, Northglenn city council member
- Kathy Nesbitt, V.P. of Administration, University of Colorado, appointed for human resources expertise
- Dan Blankenship, CEO, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, appointed for multi-modal expertise
- Krystin Trustman, RTD Access-a-Ride patron, appointed for expertise with issues facing transit riders with disabilities.