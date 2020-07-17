Will Barton: Jersey Messages On Nuggets Jerseys Won't Make Enough ImpactDenver guard Will Barton said Friday that he decided against wearing a social justice message on the back of his jersey at the NBA restart because he does not believe it those actions will make enough of a real impact.

Coronavirus At UNC In Greeley: Athletics Workouts Suspended, Some Football Players Advised To QuarantineThe University of Northern Colorado has suspended athletic workout activities after a spate of positive cases of COVID-19, including among football players who have been advised to quarantine.

Justin Simmons Has Message For Broncos As He'll Play 2020 Season On Franchise TagJustin Simmons has a questionable future with the Denver Broncos.

Normally Held In Colorado, Peggy Fleming Trophy Becomes Virtual Figure Skating EventThe Peggy Fleming Trophy, which had been held at historic Broadmoor Skating Club in Colorado the past two years, was facing the likelihood of cancellation because of the spread of COVID-19 when organizers made a daring decision.

If McManus Breaks NFL Field Goal Record, Bud Light Will Give Everyone 21+ A Free BeerBrandon McManus has teamed up with Bud Light -- and if he beats the NFL record of a 64-yard field goal this season, everyone in Denver (21+) gets a free beer!

'Breonna Taylor's Killers Are Still Free, I Want To Keep Focus On That': Nuggets' Jerami Grant Explains Cause Important To HimThe Nuggets forward used his media availability to keep the focus on an issue of importance for him: the death of Breonna Taylor.