DENVER (CBS4) – We hope you enjoyed the two cool days we had this week in eastern Colorado because temperatures have swung back to the hot side. We will be well above normal for afternoon highs to start this weekend. Below is a chart of high temps so far this month in Denver and as you can see we are running well above normal.
The weather picture for the weekend ahead will feature a big area of high pressure sitting over the panhandle of Texas. That will keep hot desert air flowing into the state but it will also pull a little bit of monsoonal moisture in as well, and that will allow afternoon showers and storms to pop up each day, especially over the mountains.
High temperatures by this afternoon will climb well into the 90s on the eastern plains and western slope with a few places even close to, or in the lower 100s. Our mountain locations will top off in the 75-85 degree range today.
By Sunday we could see a weak cool front back into northern Colorado. If that happens we will drop down to the upper 80s and lower 90s for a few days and we’ll see a better chance for afternoon showers and storms.