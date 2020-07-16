CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The YMCA Fire burning on Bureau of Land Management lands southwest of Canon City was completely contained by Thursday night. The fire has burned more than 300 acres.
The YMCA Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands in the Grand Canyon Hills area, approximately four miles southwest of Canon City.
Colorado firefighters were joined by crews from several other states to get this fire under control.
