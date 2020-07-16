Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Remember the scene from last year? It was the final minute of the first half during the Chargers game at Mile High. Brandon McManus thought he was going to have a shot at kicking the longest field goal in NFL history.
Coach Vic Fangio had other ideas and McManus was none too happy about them.
Now, McManus has teamed up with Bud Light — and if he beats the NFL record of a 64-yard field goal this season, everyone in Denver (21+) gets a free beer!
The record for longest field goal in NFL history was set by former Bronco Matt Prater. He made the 64-yard field goal at the end of the first half on Dec. 8, 2013.
