DENVER (CBS4) — Remember the scene from last year? It was the final minute of the first half during the Chargers game at Mile High. Brandon McManus thought he was going to have a shot at kicking the longest field goal in NFL history.

Colby Wadman holds as Brandon McManus of the Denver Broncos kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 1, 2019.

(credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Coach Vic Fangio had other ideas and McManus was none too happy about them.

Now, McManus has teamed up with Bud Light — and if he beats the NFL record of a 64-yard field goal this season, everyone in Denver (21+) gets a free beer!

The record for longest field goal in NFL history was set by former Bronco Matt Prater. He made the 64-yard field goal at the end of the first half on Dec. 8, 2013.

