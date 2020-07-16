DENVER (CBS4) – A troubling trend has emerged when it comes to drought in Colorado. Every drought category from abnormally dry to extreme has been getting progressively worse since early June. And the deteriorating trend goes back much farther in many parts of the state.

As of this week, 95% of Colorado is experiencing some stage of drought or is “abnormally dry” which is the precursor to official drought. The worst situation is in southern Colorado where all areas from Cortez, Durango, and Telluride to La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under extreme drought and have been since early May.

In the Denver metro area, most areas are abnormally dry but it varies. Much of Jefferson County is under moderate drought while Boulder County is entirely free from drought. Boulder County is the only county without at least unusually dry conditions.

Looking at the entire state, it’s a significantly worse situation than at the start of spring back in March. Four months ago, there was no extreme drought in the state, only 3% of Colorado was experiencing severe drought, and less than 50% of the state had moderate drought. No part of the urban corridor between Pueblo and Fort Collins and any drought in March.

Needless to say, fire restrictions in many areas will likely continue for the foreseeable. The exception may be Boulder County where a disproportionate amount of rain this summer has kept the county in better shape than Colorado’s 63 other counties.

When it comes to precipitation in Denver (including melted snow from earlier this year), the city is below normal for the month, the season, and the year.