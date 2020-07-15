DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos notified fans Wednesday that Empower Field at Mile High will not be able host all Season Ticket Members in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team website outlined the options for season ticket holders for the upcoming season.

The options include a credit to 2021 season tickets or a full refund, with season ticket members having first priority to single-game tickets that may become available if a limited number of fans are permitted by local and health officials. The decision whether to attend games or opt for a rollover or refund can be deferred until Aug. 14.

“If you plan to attend games and a limited number of fans are permitted by local officials at Empower Field at Mile High, no action is needed at this time,” the team said in a memo, which was quoted on the Broncos website. “Season Ticket Members will have first priority for single-game tickets and parking passes that may become available, and our ticket office will be in communication with you regarding game and seat availability after local capacity guidelines are finalized. You will be able to use funds already paid for 2020 season tickets toward single-game purchases. For any games you are unable to attend based on local guidelines, you will have the option of receiving a credit for next season or a refund when ticket availability is determined.”

Those who would not like to attend any games this season may receive a credit for the 2021 season or a full refund, according to the website. If a season-ticket holder opts for a credit, their 2020 renewal payments for tickets and parking passes will automatically roll over to the 2021 season.

“There will be no penalty to your standing or priority number as a valued Season Ticket Member if you elect to receive a refund, and you will be eligible to purchase your tickets again in 2021,” the memo states. “Please note that even if you request a full refund for your season tickets, you will still have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets depending on game availability and capacity requirements.”

“We understand that COVID-19 has affected everyone differently. Many of you may be facing personal hardships or have health concerns about attending games this year,” officials stated. “Our organization will be as flexible as possible and has several options available for Season Ticket Members.”