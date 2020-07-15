DENVER (CBS4) – Below is a list of counties and cities in Colorado that have adopted mask mandates, and those that have opted out. This article is current as of Wednesday, July 15.

Cities/Counties Who Have Opted Out Of Mask Mandates

Douglas County

“Regarding the mask mandate opt-out, our remarkably favorable public health data, paired with the community’s current 75% mask-wearing voluntary compliance observed by TCHD, and based on Dr. Douglas’ recommendation that a mask mandate was not necessary for Douglas County, led us to this conclusion,” Commissioner Abe Laydon said.

Castle Rock

“The Town of Castle Rock Town Council unanimously voted in favor of opting out of Tri-County Health Department’s public health order requiring face coverings. The decision was influenced by the low incidences of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations in Douglas County without a face covering mandate, along with data from Tri-County showing up to 80% of County residents already wearing masks in public. Our decision to opt out of Tri-County’s mandate does not change the fact that State health orders still strongly encourage wearing face coverings, require wearing masks in certain situations and give businesses the right to refuse service for those not wearing masks,” Mayor Jason Gray told CBS4.

Brighton

City Council still strongly encourages residents to follow its May 5 vote to wear a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible,” per a statement from Brighton City Council to CBS4.

Bennett

“By the data released by Tri-County Health, I believe we have lower cases than the rest of Adams and Arapahoe County, and because of that I believe our residents should choose what is best for their personal health. We still strongly encourage residents to be responsible about their personal hygiene by frequently washing their hands, cleaning highly touched surfaces, keeping appropriate social distance and wearing a mask when they feel necessary,” Mayor Royce Pindell said.

Cities/Counties Who Have Adopted Mask Mandates

Denver County

“When we’re at the grocery store, work or any other business, my face covering protects you and your face covering protects me,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “The virus isn’t going away any time soon. By wearing a face covering, you’re doing your part to reduce the spread of infections and keep everyone safer.”

Arapahoe County

Adams County

Jefferson County

“As cases have started to increase sharply across the Denver Metro Area and in Jefferson County, we are looking at the tools we have to prevent the surges that are happening in other parts of our country, including bordering states, from happening here,” Dr. Mark B. Johnson, Executive Director at JCPH, said. “While we have always strongly encouraged our residents to wear face coverings, we are joining others in the Denver Metro Area to take it a step further and make them mandatory.”

Boulder County

Larimer County

Clear Creek County

Summit County

Eagle County

Routt County

Pitkin County

Park County

Lake County

Gunnison County

Chaffee County

Ouray County

San Juan County

San Miguel County

Northglenn

Golden

Erie

Lafayette

Louisville

Superior

Boulder

Fort Collins

Winter Park

Fraser

Avon

Glenwood Springs

Carbondale

Basalt

Aspen

Durango

Center

Broomfield