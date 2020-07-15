'Hamilton' Rescheduled For 2022 Buell Theatre Performance'Hamilton' is not throwing away its shot at Denver, but it will have to wait a little while. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the hit performance will not run until 2022.

Latest Episode Of Arvada Center's 'Amplify' Showcases Black Male ArtistsThe second episode in the online series "Amplify" by the Arvada Center premiered Friday showcasing local Black male artists.

Popular Denver Venue The Clocktower Cabaret Reopens … With Some ChangesThe Clocktower Cabaret in downtown Denver reopened Thursday after being closed for months due to coronavirus.

Renovated Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway To Reopen In May 2021The highest railroad in America is undergoing a $100 million renovation from the roadbed, to the tracks, cogs, railcars and the depot.

Colorado Prairie Music Festival Will Require Attendees To Sign Coronavirus Waiver"By attending the event you absolve the Colorado Prairie Music Arts and Music Council, it's board, volunteers and staff of any liability should you contract COVID-19," the website states.

Visitors Flock To Colorado Trail During Coronavirus PandemicVisitors to Colorado are hitting the Colorado Trail during the COVID-19 pandemic.