ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people have died in a large house fire that sparked overnight in Arvada. It happened near 71st and Swadley Road after midnight Wednesday.
Three people were taken to the hospital. Two of those people died early Wednesday. Several animals also died. Just before 8 a.m., crews also located two people who were described as missing following the fire.
The fire was out at daybreak and crews were beginning their investigation.
A family who lives across the street called 911 when they saw the fire and described to CBS4 what they saw when they rushed over to help.
“We ran over and started knocking on the door and trying to assist to finally get the youngest one out before the smoke was so bad, I … that was all I could do for them,” Jason Gould said.
“There was a lot of black smoke. Very hot, very thick. It was hard to breathe,” said April Gould.