Colorado Springs, CO (CBS4)- The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Governing Bodies for 17 sports announced Tuesday that they will be uniting to launch a free multi-sport concussion education series. Partnering with TeachAids, whose CrashCourse system has been used by USA Football to educate coaches, parents and players about the symptoms, effects, and importance of reporting concussions, the USOPC will now offer the CrashCourse Multi-Sport Concussion Education series to 17 of the committee’s national governing bodies.
The series began today with the release of the CrashCourse Brain Fly-Through in which world mountain biking champion Kate Courtney takes the viewer on a journey through the human brain.
The fly-through uses Courtney’s own experience with concussions to emphasize the importance of reporting concussions immediately.
“It was an honor to participate in this CrashCourse production. I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to share my personal experiences, with the hope of helping others,” said Courtney in a statement.
The series is being done in collaboration with USA Archery, USA Artistic Swimming, USA Baseball, USA Bobsled & Skeleton, USA Cycling, USA Diving, USA Fencing, USA Field Hockey, USA Football, USA Gymnastics, USA Hockey, US Lacrosse, US Ski & Snowboard, US Speedskating, USA Taekwondo, USA Triathlon and USA Wrestling. The software is designed to allow for coaches, parents and athletes to have an interactive experience in which they learn more about concussions to cut through the stigma that has grown around the topic in recent years.
In addition to the video above, the CrashCourse Brain Fly-Through is also available in virtual reality format through Oculus Rift and Go.