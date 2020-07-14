DENVER (CBS4) – A new construction project is underway on Peña Boulevard near Denver International Airport. Crews will be working between Jackson Gap and the Jeppesen Terminal.
The project is expected to be complete next summer.
Drivers can expect the Return-to-Terminal route will be relocated to Jackson Gap Street, which officials say will simplify and improve traffic flow.
One lane of inbound traffic will be closed between Jackson Gap and 80th Avenue to allow for construction of two more lanes of inbound traffic. That is expected to last eight weeks.
Crews also plan to replace pavement which has remained for 25 years.
The construction is said to reduce congestion and improve safety and capacity.
The project was funded by DEN’s bond-funded $3.5 billion capital improvement program.