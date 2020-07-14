Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos safety Justin Simmons signed his franchise tag tender, a source confirmed to CBS4 on Tuesday. Simmons, who is entering his 5th season in the NFL, had been hoping for a long-term deal with the Broncos.
The two sides have until Wednesday evening to get a long-term deal complete, although it does not appear likely.
Playing under the franchise tag would equate to a one-year deal which would pay Simmons $11.44 million.
Simmons has played in all 16 games in each of the last two seasons.