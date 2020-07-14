ELEPHANT BUTTE FIRE0% containment so far, 1,000 evacuations in place in Evergreen
By Ben Warwick
JEFFERSON COUNTY (CBS4) – One person is dead after Jefferson County deputies respond to a shots fired call overnight. It happened along Sheridan Boulevard near Highway 285.

Initially, deputies responded to the 3600 block of S. Sheridan on a shots fired call. Early Tuesday morning, they provided the update that one person had died at the hospital.

There is no suspect information available yet. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicide.

Ben Warwick

