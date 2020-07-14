Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY (CBS4) – One person is dead after Jefferson County deputies respond to a shots fired call overnight. It happened along Sheridan Boulevard near Highway 285.
We are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of S Sheridan, after a report of shots fired. One victim transported; condition unknown. No suspect info at this time. Updates will be provided here. pic.twitter.com/Js5lft4hGC
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020
Initially, deputies responded to the 3600 block of S. Sheridan on a shots fired call. Early Tuesday morning, they provided the update that one person had died at the hospital.
There is no suspect information available yet. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicide.