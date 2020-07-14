DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School District says the first day of in-person learning will be delayed until Aug. 17. The board says staff will be able to train and prepare for a healthy environment for students.
They will also use the extra time to gather more feedback from the community, as well as answer questions.
Kindergarten students, however, will start with half days Aug. 17-Aug. 19 in order for teachers to best transition students to full day. Teachers will have a planning day on Aug. 20, and the first full day of kindergarten will be Aug. 21.
“A DCSD eLearning option will also be offered at each of our schools as an alternative to in-person learning for families who prefer their student(s) continue learning remotely,” the district stated in a letter to families on Tuesday.
They are asking parents to fill out a form outlining their plans for the upcoming school year. They would also like to know if you will need school bus transportation.
A form will be needed to be filled out for each student. Charter school students do not need to fill out the form.
