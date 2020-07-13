EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire sparked near Evergreen Monday afternoon. Firefighters say the Elephant Butte Fire burning on Upper Bear Creek Road west of the Evergreen Golf Course.
About 250 homes in the Upper Bear Creek Road and Elephant Butte area are being evacuated. A CodeRed was sent out to a five-mile radius.
“You should leave immediately,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media. They add the evacuation area will expand, but have not released those details yet.
Evacuees are asked to head to King Murphy Elementary at 425 Circle K Ranch Road or Evergreen Middle School on Hiwan Drive.
Large animals and livestock can be taken to the county fairgrounds. Pets can be taken to the Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.
This is the fire I tweeted about. It’s near the 31000 block of Upper Bear Creek …. just the NW of downtown Evergreen. It’s burning in the vicinity of Elephant Butte I’m told. #COwx #4wx #COFire https://t.co/r5WpdQw7QN
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 13, 2020
It is not clear how the fire started, or whether any structures are threatened.
The Evergreen Lake House is also closed as it is being used as a command center for firefighters.
Jeffco Open Space closed the Alderfer/Three Sisters Park because of the fire.