SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge sentenced a man from Frisco for assaulting two police officers in November of 2019. Police were originally called to Robert Patton’s home because he had assaulted his roommate.
When police arrived, they asked Patton to sit down and talk to them. After refusing, Patton hit one officer in the head.
He also punched another officer in the nose. Officers arrested Patton.
Patton has a history of assaulting peace officers. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for an assault in 2018.
In May, he pleaded guilty to the November case. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.