DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two prominent Douglas County Republicans are speaking out after the county’s Republican party posted a comic strip showing a character labeled “Polis” using a mask and a billy club to to restrict a character labeled “Colorado.”

“We can’t breathe,” the caption reads.

CBS4 investigator Brian Maass said the Douglas County Republican Party posted the cartoon on their Facebook page.

Maass said Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas called it reprehensible and Sheriff Tony Spurlock urged the person responsible to resign immediately.

On Monday afternoon, the following message was posted to the Facebook page:

“A post was made on the Douglas County Republicans Facebook page on Friday morning which was subsequently taken down over the weekend.

“As Chairman I am responsible for the content of our social media and I apologize to anyone that was offended by the post. We are currently reviewing our editorial policies with regard to content and access to our social media platforms.”

The post was signed by Stephen Allen, Chairman Douglas County Republicans.

