DENVER (CBS4) – Similar to Sunday, a round of severe weather is expected during the afternoon and early evening in Colorado. The highest threat is east of Fort Morgan, Limon, and La Junta.

Strong and potentially destructive wind is the greatest concern on Monday although there is also a chance 1 inch or larger hail along with the typical danger that comes along with lightning.

For Denver and the Front Range, the overall severe weather threat is smaller compared to the Eastern Plains. Any storms that impact the metro area during the afternoon or early evening on Monday could still produce wind gusts up to 50 mph. The storms are expected to strengthen considerable as they move east and therefore the greatest concern is across Phillips, Sedgwick, Yuma, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Kiowa, and Prowers Counties on the Eastern Plains.

Monday will also be another very hot day. It will be the 12th consecutive day with highs reaching at least 92 degrees in Denver. Southeast Colorado will once again be in the triple digits and a few other areas on the Eastern Plains could also reach at least 100 degrees.

Monday will also be the hottest day of the week in many areas. For Denver and the Front Range, a summer cold front will drop temperatures about 15 degrees for Tuesday. Therefore high temperatures will only reach the lower 80s. And some areas on the plains may stay in the 70s! Meanwhile the cold front will never make it west of the Continental Divide and therefore areas farther west won’t experience much of a temperature change.

With the front will come another decent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. However, the threat for severe weather will be much smaller and limited to mainly southeast Colorado.

No severe weather is expected in the immediate metro area on Tuesday or for the remainder of the week after Monday. It’s possible any storms that develop on the Palmer Divide on Wednesday could produce gusty winds or hail.