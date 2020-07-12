DENVER (CBS4) – It’s hard to miss the only house left on the 3400 block of Albion Street. With its purple trim and lights strung across the front, it has a lot of character.

“The house itself is a historical landmark,” said Charlie Billingsley. She and Keisha Marie Fadeyi helped usher groups in and out of the home with excitement on Sunday morning. It’s the new site of their Museum for Black Girls.

“We’re shocked every day. Like we really have this house! It feels like it’s too good to be true,” Fadeyi told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

The house is in need of some sprucing up, so the pair hosted a community cleanup to help. “We have a Sunday Funday going on,” said Billingsley. “We have a lot of work to do for our new home, so we have some volunteers to help with gardening, help with the yard, just to have a good time. We haven’t gotten to give it the TLC that we wanted to so we’re excited about the community joining in.”

The Museum for Black Girls was originally a popup concept, and when the idea grew, they moved their efforts from Aurora to Park Hill. The museum was designed to create a much-needed place for Black women to feel empowered.

“You have to find it here in Denver, and those spaces aren’t readily available. We’re excited and we’re going to make this thing what it should be and bring some Blackness and Black excellence in this part of town,” said Fadeyi.

Billingsley and Fadeyi say they’re not only looking to create something that’s lasting for Black women, but younger generations as well. “For the little girls (walking in), seeing themselves on the wall in luxury. We’re not living in that struggle story anymore. We can recognize our struggle and where we’ve came from, but we’re empowered – when you say how important is it – it’s everything,” Fadeyi said.

“There are so many opportunities for us to be seen and heard and now is the time,” Billingsley added.

The museum is set to open on Aug. 8. However, donations and help are appreciated. To learn more, click here: https://www.paypal.me/blackcreatives⁣