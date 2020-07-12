BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder now has an Independent Police Monitor. Joseph Lipari will start his role on July 27.
He previously held similar oversight positions in Chicago and New York City for more than 14 years.
Lipari’s experience also includes serving on the strategic planning committee for the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.
“He brings a wealth of experience, both in academics and in front lines oversight roles in two different states. Joe has committed his career to understanding equity issues and championing policing reform, and I have tremendous confidence that he will help us shape a leading-edge program here in Boulder,” said City Manager Jane Brautigam.
The job will involve reviewing complaints of misconduct against police as well as making recommendations to improve the police department.
