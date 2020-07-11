Comments
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people onboard an Xcel Energy helicopter suffered injuries after the aircraft crashed Sunday morning. The crash happened near Rifle, Garfield County Sheriff’s officials say.
The crew was inspecting power lines in the area. Both people were taken to the Grand River Hospital for treatment, however it is not known the severity of their injuries.
The crash caused a fire which firefighters responded to and were able to contain.
It is not clear what caused the crash.