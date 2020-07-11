WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Employees at the JBS meat packing plant in Weld County were told there would be no production services on Saturday. The announcement was texted to employees.

The company said regular shifts would resume on Monday. Some workers walked off of the job on Friday over a pay dispute.

They tell CBS4 a pay raise which was supposed to be immediate is being spread out over several years.

JBS says the union refused to call for a vote on the pay increase and hopes the differences can be settled.

The union issued this statement on Friday:

“JBS should agree to discuss all issues related to its workers, some of which are life and death concerns, but has thus far been uncooperative. That is the essence of bargaining. JBS workers have suffered enough. We cannot speak to what other local unions do, only ours. And what we know is that Local 7 has some of the best contracts a reason: because we fight for the best deal for our members. Workers in Colorado deserve their voices to be heard. Local 7 is asking JBS to come to the table ensure that happens.”