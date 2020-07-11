(CBS4) – Country music legend Dolly Parton thanked Gov. Jared Polis for helping bring a program to Colorado. The Imagination Library Program was signed into law on Friday.
“I want to thank personally Gov. Polis and Sen. Bridges for leading the way to bringing the Imagination Library into your state of Colorado, and we’ve still got some work to do, but we are going to get there, but let’s put some wings on that Imagination Library. Let’s get some books in the hands of more children,” Parton said in a video.
The program was created 25 years ago to help foster the love of reading in children who might not have access to books.
CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd introduced you to the two senators behind the bill in February.
Senators Bridges and Jack Tate introduced a bill that says if a local community raises half the cost, the state will pay the other half.
Under the program, a child will be mailed one book every month from the time they are born until they’re 5 for $30 per kid per year.
Bridges estimates that it would cost the state about $5 million a year if every child in Colorado signed up.