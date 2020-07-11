Comments
MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Morgan County Sheriff’s first responders pulled a man’s body from Jackson Lake Friday morning. The man, identified as 29-year-old David Ramirez, fell off of a boat and did not resurface on the night of July 8.
Crews, including the Wiggins Fire Department and Platte Valley Dive Team, spent hours looking for Ramirez. Strong wind forced their search to be suspended until Friday morning.
Sonar equipment and an underwater robot helped them find the victim.
Investigators say they are classifying this as an accidental drowning. It’s not clear if Ramirez was wearing a personal flotation device.