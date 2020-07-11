AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An LED candlelight vigil is planned Saturday evening to honor Elijah McClain. We Shall Overcome, Now, vigil organizers, will gather at Utah Park starting at 5 p.m.
They plan to spell Elijah’s name using hundreds of candles. The public is invited to bring white flowers, letters and artwork to honor him.
McClain died after being arrested by Aurora police on Aug. 24 of 2019. His death has become a focal point in a call for racial equality across the country.
The 23-year-old was walking home from a store when a passerby called 911 and reported that he was acting suspicious. McClain was wearing a ski mask, but was not armed, and had not committed a crime.
Officers confronted him, tackled him and placed him in a chokehold. Paramedics injected him with ketamine. He went into cardiac arrest and died three days later at a hospital.
The three officers involved were removed from their patrol duties in June.
