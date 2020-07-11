CBSN DenverWatch Now
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An LED candlelight vigil is planned Saturday evening to honor Elijah McClain. We Shall Overcome, Now, vigil organizers, will gather at Utah Park starting at 5 p.m.

They plan to spell Elijah’s name using hundreds of candles. The public is invited to bring white flowers, letters and artwork to honor him.

AURORA, CO – JUNE 27: A woman holds up a sign as people rally outside the Aurora Police Department Headquarters to demand justice for Elijah McClain on June 27, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

McClain died after being arrested by Aurora police on Aug. 24 of 2019. His death has become a focal point in a call for racial equality across the country.

The 23-year-old was walking home from a store when a passerby called 911 and reported that he was acting suspicious. McClain was wearing a ski mask, but was not armed, and had not committed a crime.

Officers confronted him, tackled him and placed him in a chokehold. Paramedics injected him with ketamine. He went into cardiac arrest and died three days later at a hospital.

The three officers involved were removed from their patrol duties in June.

