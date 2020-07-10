LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Longmont police say the man shot by an officer early Friday was armed with what appeared to be a handgun — and ignored orders to drop the weapon and show his hands. Police released images from body-worn camera video, which they say show the man drawing what looks like a pistol. It turned out to be a BB gun “that looked identical to a handgun,” police said.

A little after 1 a.m., police responded to a report of a man harassing a woman from outside her apartment on Martin Street and refusing to leave. The caller said the man had a “9mm in his back pocket.”

The officers say they approached the suspect, asked him to put his hands up and asked him if he was carrying a weapon. He cooperated at first, and denied that he was armed.

The officers say when they stepped closer, the suspect stepped back and drew what looked like a pistol from his front waistband.

Officers say they yelled multiple commands to drop the weapon, and one officer fired at the suspect with his handgun.

The suspect then dropped between two cars, and the officers lost sight of the suspect. An officer with a view of the suspect told others that he was still holding the pistol.

Officers continued to ask the suspect to drop the weapon, show his hands, and he did not comply. The officer with a view of the suspect fired with a rifle.

The suspect, who is 26 years old, was transported to the UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and the airlifted to the Medical Center of the Rockies. He is in critical condition.

The suspect was carrying an Illinois driver’s license, and his current home address is unknown.

Investigators are also investigating the suspect’s alleged offenses against the woman in the apartment.

The two involved Longmont Police Officers who fired their weapons, per our policy, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the external investigation. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Certain portions of 600 Martin St. will remain closed while the investigation is conducted.

Police released a picture of the pistol, “which turned out to be a BB gun that looked identical to a handgun,” and several screenshots of the suspect drawing the pistol.