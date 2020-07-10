DENVER (CBS4)– The COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project predicts some 300,000 to 400,000 Coloradans could become homeless as a moratorium on evictions ends in the state. One building in Denver could become a hotspot for nonpayment of rent.

Signs hang in windows that read “Rent Strike.” For the Acacia Apartments at 14th Avenue and Pennsylvania, the coronavirus rent moratorium has brought a rent standoff with some tenants.

Brand Willis is one of those tenants.

“So we have withheld our rent indefinitely,” he said.

Paige Warren moved out of the apartment building, but remains active in the Acacia Tenant’s Union.

“More people are going to be on the streets because the moratorium is over and the courts are

back in session and things are going back to normal,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

After the coronavirus pandemic began, eviction notices were taped to the Governor’s Mansion gate. They are now gone, but the sidewalk there is filled with people living in tents.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pointed out it’s not all about tenants.

“Landlords have mortgage companies, mortgages things they have to be mindful of,” he said in an online appearance.

Hancock also spoke of assistance for those with trouble paying their rents.

At the Acacia, they are hoping to negotiate a deal with their landlord as they withhold their

rent.

Willis said the next step is up in the air as the moratorium ends, “At this point we have been in a lot of discussions as to what our next move is.”

The property manager did not respond to our inquiries on this day, but did by phone

when CBS4 reported on the rent strike back in April.

“We have to plan for a rainy day. Everyone should plan for a rainy day,” Vicky Pelton of the company Olive Bark, said at the time.

A tenant responded by saying, “Maybe you should have planned for a rainy day, just saying.”

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says it will begin carrying out eviction orders again next week. It has 75 pending. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office carried out two on Thursday this past week. Adams County has more evictions pending and the Denver Sheriff Department says it will be some time yet before it does evictions as it waits for paper work to come from the courts.