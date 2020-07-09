DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos and BetMGM have entered into a multi-year agreement. BetMGM and MGM Resorts will provide premium fan experiences, including a lounge at Empower Field at Mile High and a new mobile app.
“The BetMGM Lounge, located on the Level 1 concourse adjacent to Gate 4 and outside Section 111/112, will allow fans 21 years and older access to a full-service premium bar, a luxury lounge, live odds and assistance with BetMGM’s mobile app,” promoters stated.
The deal includes a free-to-play game available in the official Denver Broncos 365 mobile app. The game will offer eligible fans the opportunity to test their sports prediction skills for a chance to win prizes provided by MGM Resorts, including trips to its resorts across the country. It is available for download on both iOS and Android.
Promoters say the BetMGM mobile appBetMGM uses an exclusive betting engine that allows sports fans to place bets safely and with ease.