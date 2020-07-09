NEW TONIGHTDouglas County is leaving the Tri-County Health Department and will opt out of new face mask requirement
DENVER (CBS4)– One in four deadly crashes in Colorado involves pedestrians or bicycles, that’s why the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching the Safer Main Streets Initiative. The initiative provides $47 million for projects to improve roadways across the Denver metro area.

The ultimate goal is to cut down on pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

(credit: CBS)

“When you install a sidewalk, the simple act of putting up a sidewalk and separating the pedestrian from the road can reduce crashes by nearly 90%,” said Nicole Nason with the Federal Highway Administration.

Neighborhoods, cities and counties can submit their project ideas to CDOT.

Additional Information from CDOT:

The projects submitted for review must be within Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and SW Weld counties- consistent with both CDOT and DRCOG’s Vision Zero efforts.

LINK: CDOT Safer Main Streets

