DENVER (CBS4)– One in four deadly crashes in Colorado involves pedestrians or bicycles, that’s why the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching the Safer Main Streets Initiative. The initiative provides $47 million for projects to improve roadways across the Denver metro area.
The ultimate goal is to cut down on pedestrian and cyclist deaths.
“When you install a sidewalk, the simple act of putting up a sidewalk and separating the pedestrian from the road can reduce crashes by nearly 90%,” said Nicole Nason with the Federal Highway Administration.
Neighborhoods, cities and counties can submit their project ideas to CDOT.
Additional Information from CDOT:
The projects submitted for review must be within Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and SW Weld counties- consistent with both CDOT and DRCOG’s Vision Zero efforts.
LINK: CDOT Safer Main Streets