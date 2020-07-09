DENVER (CBS4)– Thursday night was a big night for Selene and Jefferson Arca. The couple owns The Clocktower Cabaret in downtown Denver and have been closed for months because of coronavirus. But on Thursday, it was their grand reopening.
“We tried to open in June and we did everything. But we had to pull all the shows down. So this is kind of our second big attempt,” Jefferson told CBS’s Dominic Garcia.
Patrons are going to notice some changes. Capacity has been drastically cut and two thirds of the tables are gone. Employees, guests, even performers must wear masks. And people can only be served food and drink at their tables, not at the bar.
“We kind of are operating like a restaurant would. People come in and stay at their table, there’s no real mingling, they don’t walk around. So it’s like a dinner theater,” said Jefferson.
It’s been a hard few months for Selene and Jefferson, and even though they’re not at full capacity, they’re just happy to be back open.
“We’re just making the best of what the rules are and hoping that as people show up they understand.”