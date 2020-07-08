(CBS4)- Peyton Manning has not played a game in the NFL since winning Super Bowl 50 four years ago, but that has not stopped him from being the highest earner from licensing deals with the NFL Players Association.
According to the NFLPA’s annual report filed with the Department of Labor and reported by The Athletic, Manning made $3.35 million last year from marketing and royalties. Manning made more than Tom Brady’s $2.99 million and Patrick Mahomes at $2.7 million, in the fiscal year ending on February 29, 2020.
The bulk of the money made with the NFLPA came from video games (Electronic Arts), apparel (Nike and Fanatics), and trading cards (Panini).
The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan highlights the “demand for Manning’s jersey, his avatar in video games, and his likeness on rectangular pieces of cardboard outstrip most if not all current players.”
Manning more than tripled his earnings from the previous year when he made $902,000 from NFLPA group licensing deals. He’s represented by Alan Zucker at Excel Sports Management.
The earnings do not include what Manning made from individual endorsement deal, like the one he has with Nationwide Insurance.
According to Forbes, when Manning retired in 2016, he made $249 million from the NFL and $400 million in total earnings, including endorsements.