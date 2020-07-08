BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear has been active around Lost Lake since 2017 — entering unoccupied tents, taking unsecured food and showing little fear of humans. Now officials are closing the area to campers to prevent a conflict.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they are confident it is the same bear, due to matching descriptions from conflict reports.
“This area closure is a rare step that we take only in the most critical circumstances and is necessary for public safety,” said Boulder District Ranger Angela Gee.
The Roosevelt National Forest and CPW are closing the area around Lost Lake to all use starting Wednesday. The entire area is closed to camping from the Hessie Trailhead near Nederland to the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area boundary.
Day use along the King Lake Trail or Devil’s Thumb Trail will be permitted; but the Lost Lake Trail spurs off of King Lake Trail will be closed and no use will be permitted beyond that trail junction.
The closure will remain in place until further notice.
“We would like to remind the public that no matter where you are camping this summer, especially if you are in the backcountry, please use a bear resistant canister to store any scented items and pack out all trash,” said Jason Duetsch, Area Wildlife Manager for CPW. “This is the best way to avoid dangerous bear encounters and to prevent unnatural food rewards.”
Trank the bear and relocate it. Or make people aware of it. Anywhere in the wild is a risk with mountain lion’s and bears. This one poses very little threat since it is not a Grizzly. . What a waste of park money and services if all you are going to do is close it for one bear. In Washington they have postings at trail heads about active bear sightings.
close it for good to camping, humans have raided wildlife area far too long, its time to give the animals back their home, humans can go to designated camp grounds so they can be baby sat,
So for 3 years a bear raids a campground officials do nothing but now lets close the campground till what ? he goes to another campground , close that one too hmm lets just close all campgrounds that will keep bears an ppl locked down an at home right ? geezy what is this country coming to