STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone has been spray painting red hearts all over rocks and sidewalks in Steamboat Springs — at the base of the ski area, the grocery stores, along the Yampa River Core Trail, and even at the police station.
Police say they have video of the person vandalizing the front of the Combined Law Enforcement Facility, which is the new home of the Steamboat Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office. They have reportedly served a summons to the person they believe is responsible. They have not released his name.
People on Facebook have been forming a group to help clean up the graffiti.