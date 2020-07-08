ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Englewood will require those in public to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The emergency order, issued by City Manager J. Shawn Lewis, goes into effect on Friday morning.

The order will require all members of the public, including children over the age of 6, to wear a face covering outside their homes, in most circumstances. The order says all people must wear masks when doing retail shopping, conducing commercial business, governmental service, obtaining any health care service, and riding in any form of public transportation.

Drivers of public transportation vehicles must also wear a face covering when any person who is not a family or household member is in a vehicle with them.

Retail workers must wear a face covering as well, along with any contractors, owners, or volunteers. The order requires them to wear a covering when interacting with any member of the public, in a public space and common areas, working where food is prepared, and in any room or enclosed area where other people are present.

Signs must be posted reminding people of the order.

Face coverings are not required when working in a personal office when alone or when coworkers are farther than six feet away.

Children under the age of three are also exempt from the mandate.

Workers with health issues that would preclude them from wearing a mask are also exempt, but must document concerns with their employer.

The Englewood Police Department and code enforcement officers will be able to enforce the order. The fine for a first-time offense is $15. A second offense, and all subsequent tickets, is a $25 fine. Any person wanting to plead not guilty will have the right to a trial, but can face punishment up to a year in jail or a $2,650 fine.

The order goes into effect on Friday.