DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system passing to the north of Colorado today will offer a few degrees of cooling to areas along and north of Interstate 70 compared to afternoon highs on Tuesday. But it will still be very hot overall with a small chance for a gusty storm this afternoon.
The far northeast corner of Colorado has the potential to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms. If any develop the main threat will be high wind followed by a potential for some hail.
On the western side of the state it is bone dry and it will stay that way. The fire danger remains extreme and thus we have a red flag warning in effect again today. If you see smoke please report it!
Looking ahead it is more of the same for the short-term with at least 5 to 10 more days of this dry and very hot weather. Some long range forecast models say a little relief could arrive late next week so stay tuned to see if that happens.