(CBS4) — On Saturday, Elijah McClain‘s mother is expected to join a candlelight vigil with the goal of being visible from the heavens. “We Shall Overcome” says they will be at Utah Park in Aurora off Peoria and Jewell at 5 p.m.
The group is inviting the community to join them — with white flowers, candles, or any artwork to add to the vigil.
They are planning to have hundreds of attendants spell out “Elijah” with candlelight.
The 23-year-old unarmed Black man died last August, after a confrontation with Aurora police.
