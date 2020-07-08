Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Breckenridge is considering mandating face masks. The Breckenridge City Council may toughen restrictions because a lot of people are crowding onto Main Street as tourism picks up this summer.
Shops and businesses have expanded onto the street. There are growing concerns of those who aren’t wearing masks or social distancing.
“Honestly, I’m on Main Street every day for long stretches of time, there’s people walking around, I didn’t see one mask except the one I was wearing,” said Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula.
The Breckenridge City Council has scheduled a special session for Thursday morning.