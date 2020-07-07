DENVER (CBS4) — A new study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), found Denver is the second-most gentrified city in America. According to the study, 27% of Denver’s eligible neighborhoods gentrified between 2013 and 2017.
San Francisco took the title of most intensely gentrified city in America, followed by Denver, Boston, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, and New Orleans. See the full list here.
The NCRC found there was a “stark racial divide in these communities… with gentrifying neighborhoods overwhelmingly populated by people of color.”
“Gentrification remains a significant threat to minority and low- and moderate-income families in some of the largest and most prosperous parts of the country,” researchers stated.
A 2015 study found the Denver neighborhoods vulnerable to gentrification include Globeville, Sunnyside, Elyria-Swansia, Lincoln Park, Baker, Ruby Hill, Clayton and Montbello.
NCRC found most low-income neighborhoods continued to deal with a chronic lack of investment. Researchers predict the lack of investment in those communities will be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In those communities where gentrification existed, the ability for residents to resist displacement will be harder,” researchers stated. They noted that renters were at a much-higher risk than homeowners.