(CBS4) — After being closed for three years, the Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway is on track to start up again next May.
The highest railroad in America is undergoing a $100 million renovation from the roadbed, to the tracks, cogs, railcars and the depot.
Once the renovations are complete, visitors will get to go up the 9-mile ride from Manitou Springs to the Pikes Peak summit.
There’s a new website featuring updates on progress and a new livestream camera as we they closer to the May 2021 opening date.