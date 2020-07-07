WEATHER ALERTFire danger remains high across Colorado. Red Flag Warnings until 8 p.m. for many areas
(CBS4) — After being closed for three years, the Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway is on track to start up again next May.

The highest railroad in America is undergoing a $100 million renovation from the roadbed, to the tracks, cogs, railcars and the depot.

Once the renovations are complete, visitors will get to go up the 9-mile ride from Manitou Springs to the Pikes Peak summit.

There’s a new website featuring updates on progress and a new livestream camera as we they closer to the May 2021 opening date.

