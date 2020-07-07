DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that former head coach Mike Shanahan will join the team’s Ring of Fame. A celebration at Empower Field at Mile High won’t be held until next year, though.
Shanahan coached the team to more wins than any other head coach in franchise history. He also led the team during the franchise’s first two Super Bowl wins.
We’re excited to announce that our 2020 #BroncosROF electee is Mike Shanahan, the Broncos’ all-time winningest head coach.
Congrats, Coach!
📰 » https://t.co/j7XXfyEkea pic.twitter.com/L96p5fYTUq
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 7, 2020
Shanahan will be enshrined in the Ring of Fame during a home game in the 2021 season. The team didn’t go into much detail about why that won’t happen in 2020, although Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said “postponing the induction was a difficult decision.”
“(Shanahan) deserves a full celebration in front of all of our fans and distinguished alumni,” Ellis said. “Along with our fans, we can’t wait to honor Coach Shanahan during our Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021.”
Ellis praised Shanahan for bringing “an unmatched standard and intensity as head coach.”
“Few coaches have had more of an impact with one organization — as both a head coach and assistant — than Mike Shanahan over the course of his two decades with the Broncos,” Ellis said.
According to DenverBroncos.com, Shanahan earned 146 wins during his 14 seasons coaching the Broncos. That ranks 14th in NFL history for the most wins with one team.