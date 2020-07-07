Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Curbside pickup begins at the Denver Public Library on Tuesday. The pickup is for items that were placed on hold before the coronavirus closure.
Those library patrons who would like to place a new hold for books will be able to use the curbside pickup starting July 13. Those who place a hold will be notified when the item is ready.
Book drops reopened in June so those who still have books that need to be returned can do so.
The books and other loaner items will remain in quarantine for three days before they’ll be checked out again.