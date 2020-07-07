CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Fire Rescue said quick work helped protect nearby homes from a vegetation fire Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire near the Aurora Municipal Center parking garage, which is located near Alameda Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. Officials said dry and windy conditions created fire danger threatening homes.

