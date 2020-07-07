Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Fire Rescue said quick work helped protect nearby homes from a vegetation fire Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire near the Aurora Municipal Center parking garage, which is located near Alameda Avenue and South Chambers Road.
Vegetation fire near the Aurora Municipal Center parking garage Chambers/Alameda where homes nearby are threatened. Crews have water on the fire and structure protection in progress. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/RodczJKIrd
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 7, 2020
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. Officials said dry and windy conditions created fire danger threatening homes.