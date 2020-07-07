WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A day center for adults with developmental disabilities is trying to figure out what to do after a thief ransacked their facility and made off with thousands of dollars in electronics. It happened over July 4th Weekend at A Brighter Community in Wheat Ridge.

“We felt violated, and especially since at this company we serve individuals who are at risk, who are vulnerable” said Leah Martin, co-owner of A Brighter Community.

She says the thief trashed the inside of their center and stole laptop and desktop computers. The suspect also broke into their key box and stole several vehicles. The center ended up getting them back, but their van was vandalized and the much needed wheelchair ramp on it was broken.

“It’s just devastating and sad. It was a feeling of why would anyone do this,” Martin told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

A nearby church was able to capture some images of the suspect. Between the vandalism, stolen items, and having to close the center down for several days, Martin thinks they’re looking at around $25,000 in damages. If you have any information you’re asked to call Wheat Ridge Police.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the center recover from the thefts and damage.