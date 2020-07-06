COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Federal officials say an African American man was nominated for the first time to lead the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The Gazette reported that the Air Force announced Thursday that President Donald Trump nominated Lt. Gen. Richard Clark to be the school’s next superintendent.
Clark is currently the deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration at the Pentagon. Clark is expected to take command in August if the Senate confirms the nomination, becoming the second Black general to head up a service academy. He would replace Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria.
