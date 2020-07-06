CBSN DenverWatch Now
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Twenty-six years ago, 14 firefighters were killed on Storm King Mountain, near Glenwood Springs. To honor the memory of those heroes, about a dozen members of the Craig hotshots crew hiked up the Storm King Memorial Trail on Monday.

(credit: Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center)

The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center shared photos of the hotshots at the memorial.

A smoke jumper J-55 aircraft also performed a flyby of Storm King Mountain to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters.

On July 6, 1994, the lightning-caused fire raced up a steep hillside.

An image from the fire on Storm King Mountain (credit: CBS)

Twelve firefighters were trapped on a fire line. Two others were found dead on top of a ridge.

(credit: CBS)

Nine of the dead were members of the Prineville Hotshots firefighting team from Oregon.

