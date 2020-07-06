Dr. Dave Hnida: Colorado Governor Made A Good Decision On BarsLast week, Gov. Jared Polis announced the state would be shutting down bars once again.

25 minutes ago

Aurora City Council Will Vote Tonight on Whether To Ban The Use Of Chokeholds Or NotAurora City Council will vote tonight on whether or not to ban the use of chokeholds.

1 hour ago

Annual Donor Dash Is Going Virtual This Year!This year's Donor Dash will be a week long event featuring numerous physically distanced activities.

2 hours ago

Streak Of 90s Continues For AwhileWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors' Who Buck Popular VoteThe Supreme Court on Monday said states can require presidential electors to cast their votes for their party's candidate that won the state's popular vote, upholding state laws that punish so-called "faithless electors" who break their pledge and vote for a candidate other than the one who won the state's popular vote.

2 hours ago

Dumb Friends League Working To Reunite Pets Who Got Out During 4th Of July Weekend With Their OwnersDumb Friends League is helping to reunite pets who got out over the holiday weekend with their owners.

2 hours ago