GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Twenty-six years ago, 14 firefighters were killed on Storm King Mountain, near Glenwood Springs. To honor the memory of those heroes, about a dozen members of the Craig hotshots crew hiked up the Storm King Memorial Trail on Monday.
The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center shared photos of the hotshots at the memorial.
A smoke jumper J-55 aircraft also performed a flyby of Storm King Mountain to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters.
On July 6, 1994 the South Canyon Fire sadly and tragically took the lives of 14 Wildland firefighters on Storm King Mountain, near Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
It is often and more commonly referred to as the "Storm King Fire".
On July 6, 1994, the lightning-caused fire raced up a steep hillside.
Twelve firefighters were trapped on a fire line. Two others were found dead on top of a ridge.
Nine of the dead were members of the Prineville Hotshots firefighting team from Oregon.
Today we remember the Prineville Hotshots. On 7-6-94 14 wildland firefighters – 9 from a Hot Shots crew based in Prineville – perished in a flareup of the South Canyon Fire in Colorado. Two years after the tragedy, the Wildland Firefighters Monument was dedicated in Prineville.
