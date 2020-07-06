Comments
DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis stopped by the Dillon Amphitheater on Monday to sign a bill designed to help patients and health care workers stay safe. The new law will protect patients’ ability to continue to receive care via telehealth which was granted when the pandemic began.
Telemedicine became critically important following the Stay At Home order in March. Without the law, access could have been removed when the pandemic ends.
The law also covers telehealth for mental health.