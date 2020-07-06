Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear stopped for a snack in Steamboat Springs but he was having a tough time with the locked trash container. The bear didn’t seem to be scared of the photographer, Shannon Lukens, who said she tried to shoo him away.
Bears are notorious for getting into trash cans to rummage for food. It’s a great reminder to keep your trash containers locked if you live in the High Country. Many communities have ordinances requiring residents to have bear-proof trash containers.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife say unlocked trash containers can attract bears and other wildlife, making them unafraid of humans and human interaction, which can be dangerous for both people and wildlife.