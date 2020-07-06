PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Standing 6-foot-11, Baye Fall looks the part of a budding basketball star, and he’s got the mental strength to match.

“I don’t fear anything. The only things that can stop me are injuries and God,” Fall said.

.@TheBayeFall21 is a superstar in the making. Just finished his freshman season, averaging a double-double. Already a top recruit in the class of 2023. And a spectacular human being.

Story coming to @CBSDenver!

PS @dave_wille was not hurt in the making of this story 🤪 pic.twitter.com/jum3fZbsaI — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) June 26, 2020

It’s hard to believe the soon-to-be high school sophomore started playing the sport just four years ago in his home country of Senegal.

“It’s different here because you get a lot more competition. Here you can grow your game and gain more knowledge about the game,” Fall said.

In his freshman season at Lutheran High School, Fall averaged 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game — and it didn’t take long for college scouts to take notice. Fall has already received offers from Kansas, Minnesota, Georgia and Georgetown. Every day, more schools are taking notice

“I feel blessed. I haven’t been in America very long, but I’m working harder and harder every day since I first started playing basketball,” Fall said.

After just one year in the United States, Fall is a Top 10 recruit for the class of 2023. He is currently the only Colorado boys basketball prospect listed on any of ESPN’s national rankings for the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023. But colleges might not be so lucky. With his raw talent and length, many think Baye could go straight to the NBA.

“A lot of people say that to my coach. I don’t know what I’ll do yet. Right now, I’m in the recruiting process and planning on going to college, for now.”

Whether he picks college or the pros, one thing is certain — Baye’s plans are bigger than basketball.

“I see myself as someone who’s not just a basketball player. I love playing basketball, but I’m playing to make a difference, change the world and help people.”